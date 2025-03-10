



Agroturia, a company specializing in animal breeding and livestock integration and part of the Vall Companys Group, held its Family Day in Massalfassar (Valencia) with over 250 attendees.

The event marked the inauguration of the company’s new offices and aimed to strengthen relationships among employees while highlighting their role in rural development.

The day featured a guided tour of the new offices, a tasting of Iberian ham, and an Agro Chef workshop for children, where they prepared hamburgers and skewers. Attendees also watched a corporate video and an emotional tribute to Agroturia’s professionals.

Alfredo Castells, General Director of Agrocesa and Agroturia, welcomed guests and emphasized the importance of unity within the company, while also celebrating International Women’s Day.

The event continued with a varied buffet and concluded with the gift of a picnic basket featuring local products.

As part of its commitment to the community, Agroturia prioritized hiring local suppliers, particularly those affected by the DANA storm, supporting regional businesses and promoting sustainability.

With over 30 years of experience, Agroturia remains dedicated to rural development and sustainable agriculture.

The Vall Companys Group, a leading Spanish agri-food company, ensures full traceability across its supply chain and employs over 12,000 people, generating €4 billion in annual revenue.

