Orihuela Marches for Equality and Women’s Rights

On Saturday, a large crowd gathered in Orihuela to mark International Women’s Day, demonstrating unwavering support for women’s rights and gender equality. Despite heavy rain throughout the event, participants showed their commitment as they marched through the streets with enthusiasm.

The march was led by Orihuela’s Mayor, Pepe Vegara, and the Councilor for Equality, Agustina Rodríguez, and organized by the Department of Equality in collaboration with the Equality Committee. Starting at Orihuela City Hall, the procession made its way to Glorieta Gabriel Miró, where a ceremony and speeches were held to mark the importance of the day.

A banner, carried by members of the Equality Committee and Councilor Rodríguez, led the march, followed by a lively batucada drum group that set the rhythm for the procession.

The mayor, alongside fellow members of the Partido Popular municipal group, also carried the official banner, with local residents and representatives from various organizations joining the march.

Upon reaching the final destination at Glorieta Gabriel Miró, Councilor Agustina Rodríguez addressed the attendees, underscoring the need to remember the women who fought for visibility and equality.

She praised the feminist movement as the catalyst for significant social change, noting that feminism has always been about dialogue, empathy, and consensus. “Feminism has always worked to raise awareness and bring about change,” she said. “We are here today to give a voice to all women, not to create division.”

Rodríguez also highlighted the current social climate, noting the resurgence of machismo in turbulent times. “It is up to us to stop this or allow it to grow stronger,” she remarked, reaffirming her personal and political commitment to uphold the value of women.

She concluded by stating that true equality can only be achieved through unity, collective voices, and classic feminist principles.

Following her speech, representatives from various organizations within the Equality Committee, including Cáritas Orihuela, the Clara Campoamor Women’s Association, Vega Baja Acoge, the Red Cross, Mujeres por el Tercer Milenio, and others, read the official 8M manifesto.

The manifesto for 2025 reiterated that “gender equality is not just a women’s issue; it concerns all of society.” It called for united action against violence, discrimination, and injustice, urging the implementation of policies that protect women’s rights and ensure their full participation in all spheres of life. “Gender equality is not a favour granted to women; it is a fundamental human right,” the manifesto declared.

The manifesto’s demands included:

Accessible and affordable childcare services in both urban and rural areas.

Faster legal processes for migrant women to regularize their status in Spain, reducing their vulnerability.

Stronger action against violence towards women, including stricter sentences for perpetrators.

Enhanced enforcement of laws to combat exploitation, violence, and inequality.

The event served as a powerful reminder that the struggle for women’s rights is ongoing, and that collective action is key to achieving true equality.

