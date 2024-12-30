



The iconic Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja has been officially declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, joining the ranks of globally significant natural and cultural landmarks. This designation, announced on January 1, recognises unique locations around the world, including forests, lakes, architectural sites, and natural landscapes, for their exceptional value to humanity.

The journey to this distinction began two years ago when the proposal to designate the Pink Lagoon as a World Heritage Site was submitted to UNESCO through its World Heritage Committee. The proposal also included the Island of Tabarca, another notable site in the Valencian Community.

This week, UNESCO unveiled the latest additions to its World Heritage list, which will increase Spain’s total from 50 to 52 recognised sites. Alongside the Pink Lagoon, the Caliphal Fortress of Gormaz in Soria has also been added to the prestigious list.

The Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja

Spanning 1,400 hectares, the Pink Lagoon is a breathtaking natural wonder characterised by its vibrant pink, salty waters. Located within the Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park, it presents a unique visual spectacle that attracts global attention.

The lagoon’s stunning pink hues are caused by the Dunaliella salina algae, which produce carotenoid pigments. These pigments, along with specific bacteria and crustaceans, create the striking red, orange, and pink tones that shift with the time of day.

The lagoon produces 600,000 tons of salt annually, boasting water salinity levels comparable to the Dead Sea (350 g/L). While the high salinity allows for effortless floating, bathing in the lagoon is strictly prohibited for environmental and safety reasons.

The salty shore of the Laguna Salada de Torrevieja.Spain. The water looks pink due to a special algae that grows in high levels of salt.

A Thriving Ecosystem

The Pink Lagoon is home to a rich ecosystem of marine flora and fauna, including several species of fish and birds. Declared a Natural Park in 1992, the lagoon supports diverse wildlife, including slender-billed gulls and flamingos, which can often be observed from the park’s Interpretation Centre.

The lagoon is particularly renowned for its avian population. Species such as the black-winged stilt, common shelduck, Montagu’s harrier, common avocet, Kentish plover, and common tern inhabit the area from June to October. Flamingos, a highlight for visitors, are most commonly spotted from February to May as they rest in the region.

This UNESCO designation not only recognises the Pink Lagoon’s natural beauty but also underscores its ecological and cultural significance, ensuring its preservation for generations to come.

Main image credit Shani Ormiston