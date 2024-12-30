David Bisbal 2025 Christmas Tour will include Torrevieja





Internationally renowned vocalist David Bisbal has announced that the Torrevieja International Auditorium will be one of the stop offs on his 2025 tour, Everything is Possible at Christmas. The performance is scheduled for December 21, 2025, making it a much-anticipated event in the regional calendar.

The day prior, Bisbal will perform in Granada, and following extensive negotiations, it was confirmed that he will grace the stage in Torrevieja before his December 22 concert at the Wizink Centre in Madrid. The agreement between Bisbal’s production team and the Auditorium’s promoters was finalised late just last week.

Tickets for the Torrevieja concert will be available starting Tuesday, January 14, 2025, through the usual sales channels. Given the Auditorium’s capacity and the expected high demand—especially as this will be the only performance in the provinces of Alicante, Murcia, and Albacete—efforts are underway to potentially schedule two sessions in the city. Ticket sales have been delayed slightly to accommodate the necessary planning.

Recently, Bisbal made headlines as the first artist to perform from the balcony of Madrid’s Real Casa de Correos. His rendition of his Christmas hit ‘Todo es Posible en Navidad’ captivated thousands of fans gathered at Puerta del Sol. The memorable performance concluded with an a cappella medley of beloved Christmas carols, including ‘Los Peces en el Río’ and ‘El Burrito Sabanero’, sung in unison by the crowd in the iconic square.

This 2025 Torrevieja Christmas concert promises to be a highlight of the holiday season, celebrating music, Christmas spirit, and Bisbal’s undeniable talent.