The Leader Newspaper 30 December 2024 – Edition 1056





We can now almost certainly refer to it as ‘a tradition,’ the sea of red that has been filling La Zenia Beach on Christmas day for over 20 years.

A spontaneous party cherished by thousands of expatriates, now also being enjoyed by an increasing number of Spanish families, as, for one last occasion of the year, revellers take the opportunity to dust off their tables, chairs and barbecues, as they experience a multi-cultural Christmas Day with a mass of like-minded partygoers.

Once again, from the early hours of Christmas morning, Cala Bosque was transformed into a vibrant, festive landscape.

Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus, The Grinch, or adorned in holiday-themed attire, arrived with their picnic tables, chairs, and barbecues to celebrate the day on the beach.