Los Alcázares Enhances Beach Safety and Management with Smart Technology





Los Alcázares has implemented an intelligent video surveillance system with artificial vision and image recognition software to optimize beach space and improve security. This initiative, part of the SCALPEL project funded by the European Union, aims to modernize the municipality’s tourism infrastructure.

The system currently monitors high-traffic areas like beaches and parking lots, providing valuable data for internal use. In the future, residents and visitors will be able to access real-time information on beach capacity, enabling better crowd management.

Furthermore, the system integrates with the Murcia region’s Smart Region platform, offering real-time parking availability data to optimize vehicle flow and enhance the visitor experience.

By leveraging this advanced technology, Los Alcázares positions itself as a leader in digital transformation, improving the quality of life for both residents and tourists.

