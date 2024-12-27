Focus on cleanliness and security in new Almoradi Budget





Almoradí City Council has approved its 2025 budget, totalling over €18 million, marking one of the highest municipal budgets in local history. This budget, presented by Councillor for Finance Luciano Martínez, reflects the council’s commitment to efficient management without relying on surpluses or subsidies. The budget prioritises street cleaning, citizen security, modernisation, and the consolidation of businesses and employment.

Key Investments:

Citizen Security: Increasing the number of Local Police officers and one inspector to meet the security force ratio per inhabitant.

Energy Efficiency: Allocating €400,000 for public lighting upgrades to LED luminaires, improving street aesthetics and achieving significant energy savings.

Mobility and Accessibility: Investing €200,000 in street mobility and accessibility improvements, and an equal amount for hydraulic infrastructure.

Parks and Gardens: Increasing investment by 31% to €62,000 for park and garden improvements, and an additional €10,000 for student aid.

Animal Protection: Doubling the budget for animal collection.

Social Welfare: Increasing investment by 56% to €56,000 to support more elderly residents requiring home assistance.

Social Associations and Sports Clubs: Providing increased budgets to support various associations and clubs.

Culture, Education, and Music: Allocating larger budgets to improve the quality and affordability of these areas for residents’ well-being.

Participatory Budgets: Introducing a budget to support resident-submitted projects for 2025.

Festivals, Events, and Traditions: Enhancing budgets for these activities and related associations.

Sports, Educational, Cultural, and Social-Health Facilities: Allocating nearly €1.5 million for facility improvements.

Additional Highlights:

Vehicle Fleet Renewal: Investing €340,000 to renew the municipal vehicle fleet.

Sports Facilities: Allocating €500,000 for sports facility improvements.

IT Applications: Investing €200,000 in IT applications.

Land Acquisitions: Allocating €200,000 for land acquisitions for an Ecopark and green spaces.

Local Police: Investing €100,000 in the local police department.

Beach Maintenance: The council continues to invest nearly €2 million annually in beach maintenance, aiming to achieve environmental sustainability and maintain high standards, as evidenced by six Blue Flags and eleven Q for Tourist Quality distinctions.

Revenue: The budget includes increased revenue from waste tax adjustments to comply with Law 7/2022 for circular economy waste management. SUMA Gestión Tributaria handles tax collection, with updated ordinances leading to higher rates and municipal zoning adjustments.

Councillor Martínez emphasized that the budget aims to maintain Almoradí’s status as a regional reference municipality, enhancing quality of life, supporting local businesses, and attracting visitors to generate wealth and vitality.