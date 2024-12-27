Alicante’s Euthanasia Surge dominated by Cancer and Neurological diseases.





In Alicante, over half of euthanasia requests are approved, with two-thirds attributed to cancer or neurological diseases. Most applicants are aged 70-79, with an average processing time of 67 days.

Spain’s euthanasia law has been in place for three years, aiding over 1,500 people in dying with dignity. Requests have surged, rising by a quarter last year compared to 2022. In the Valencian Community, 56 requests were made, with 46% (26) approved equally among men and women.

The Ministry of Health’s ‘2023 Annual Evaluation Report on the Provision of Aid in Dying’ highlights the common profile of applicants: those aged 70-79 (28%) with cancer or neurological diseases (35% each). Though 95% of applicants had the capacity to apply, 15% risked losing this capacity imminently. The average time from application to death was 30 days, with 25% dying before their request was resolved.

Euthanasia services are mainly provided in primary care and public health, with 47% occurring in hospitals and 44% in patients’ homes. Only 3% of applicants change their minds, and 12.5% opt for organ donation. Despite a 24% denial rate, 58% of these denials were overturned upon appeal. Most applicants request direct medication administration by the medical team.