“2025 will be the Turning Point for Orihuela.”





“2025 will be the year we can start addressing what’s truly important. The urgent matters have been dealt with, and now we’ll begin to see tangible improvements on the streets of Orihuela.” This statement was made by Orihuela’s mayor, Pepe Vegara, during a Boxing Day radio interview reflecting on the past year and discussing expectations for the city in 2025.

The year 2024 saw the approval of Orihuela’s first budget since 2018. Vegara noted that the government team has nearly completed the 2025 budget, which is currently undergoing review. He expressed optimism that it could be presented for provisional approval during January: “These budgets will continue the work started in 2024, focusing on balancing income and expenses.”

Among key priorities, the mayor emphasised more investments in personnel, with a proposed €7.5 million increase in funding: “We plan to launch public recruitment on scale not seen in years to ensure the Council staff is as efficient as possible.”

Significant progress was also made this year on the renovation of the Oriol Occupational Centre in El Palmeral, overseen by the City Council. However, questions remain about the location of the new nursing home, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Generalitat.

Vegara provided updates, stating: “The forecast is that the occupational centre will be completed in 2025, allowing former inmates to return. Regarding the nursing home, the Generalitat has awarded the contract for the project’s design. Once that’s ready, the works will be tendered and awarded. We hope this happens sooner rather than later.”

Another milestone expected in 2025 is the rollout of Orihuela’s new waste management and cleaning system. The initiative involves the revival of the former municipal company, Surpal, now operating under the name Environmental Management Services, led by Dámaso Aparicio, a former PP councillor and current advisor to the City Council.

Vegara explained: “The company is already established and awaits the approval of the 2025 budget to ensure it can become operational. This will enable us to respond immediately to unforeseen issues like equipment breakdowns or staff shortages.”

The mayor also highlighted significant progress in reducing the average payment period to suppliers: “In November 2024, the average payment period dropped to 55.23 days. This is a marked improvement from June 2023, when this government took office, as the average period then was 102.67 days.”

Looking ahead, Vegara remains optimistic about 2025, emphasising that the groundwork laid this year will allow the city to focus on its long-term goals and priorities.