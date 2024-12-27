“A Nation Divided: The Surge of Segregation Movements Sweeping Across Spain”





The concept of municipal segregation, where regions break away to form independent municipalities, is gaining traction throughout Spain.

Historically, the 150 previous cases of segregation have shared common motivations: dissatisfaction with mismanaged budgets, frustration over wealth flowing outwards with little return, and a desire for autonomy.

What united these movements was a shared vision, unwavering commitment, and a willingness to persevere, regardless of how long or challenging the journey was.

As the proverb says, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” This perfectly encapsulates the spirit of those residents who laid the groundwork for future generations, ensuring that the benefits of self-governance could be realized. Without unity, commitment, and conviction, segregation efforts would not have succeeded.

Without such traits, places like Orihuela risk perpetuating a history of neglect and indifference toward its outlying regions.

Orihuela, critics argue, appears to perfect its mistakes rather than learn from them. Many new municipalities born from segregation have even opted to drop the Orihuela name entirely, underscoring the deep-seated frustrations.

However, the key to successful segregation lies not just in the collective will but in the presence of the right political leadership—a leader who can unite the diverse emotions, ambitions, and communities behind a common goal. Currently, critics assert, such leadership is absent.

The Case for Independence

Independence represents the ability of a community to govern itself, manage its resources, and establish its own identity, free from external interference.

In Spain, achieving independence as a municipality has often involved prolonged negotiations and grassroots movements. For instance, Pilar de la Horadada became a municipality on July 30, 1986, after years of campaigning and two large protests, including one where residents barricaded themselves inside the old town hall. The movement of over 6,000 citizens ultimately succeeded, culminating in the establishment of its own town hall.

In a similar vein, the Independence Movement in La Manga has commissioned a feasibility study by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena. The study aims to determine whether La Manga could sustain itself as an independent municipality using its resources.

Such studies add credibility to independence movements, especially when conducted by respected institutions free from external manipulation.

For Orihuela Costa, commissioning a similar feasibility study could bolster its case for segregation. Proponents argue that the coast is the economic engine of Orihuela, a claim supported by the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce. They believe that segregation would allow the coast to retain its wealth rather than subsidise Orihuela and its 22 pedanías.

The Path Forward

However, achieving independence requires more than economic feasibility—it requires strong, unifying leadership. A political party with a capable leader is essential to rally businesses, community groups, and diverse associations across Orihuela Costa. The effort cannot rely solely on the English-speaking population or a narrow voter base.

Another critical factor is voter engagement. In the last election, only 48% of eligible voters participated—a significant improvement from 2019 but still insufficient. A comprehensive campaign is needed to inform residents, both EU and non-EU citizens, of their voting rights. With higher voter turnout and unified leadership, Orihuela Costa could strengthen its case for autonomy and set the stage for a brighter future.

Segregation is not just a question of independence; it’s a statement of self-determination. With the right leadership and collective will, Orihuela Costa could follow in the footsteps of others who have successfully charted their own course.