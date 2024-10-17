



Thursday 17th, Carp-R-Us fished their annual Memorial Cup match. This match is held in memory of past members who are no longer with us and usually attracts a good turnout, as was the case today.

The match was fished in blustery but extremely warm conditions. The wind was blowing directly along pegs 1a-7 and into the faces of those on 8-16, making presentation very difficult. However, this did not stop Russell Davidson and he weighed in an excellent 22.76kg caught on feeder and pellet from peg 12.

Second, but not receiving a runners-up trophy, because there isn`t one, was Steve Higgins on peg 14 with 12.04kg caught on pole and maggot. Third from peg 8 was Dave Hutchinson with 11.79kg, also using pole and maggot. Fourth, and best weight on the 1a-7 section where the wind made pole fishing almost impossible, was Tony Felstead with 11.60kg from peg 1b.

Afterwards a number of those taking part retired to the Dog and Firkin in Catral for chip butties (organised by Steve Higgins, thank you) and to present Russ with his trophy.

Information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca

The photo is of Russ receiving his trophy from CRU President, Roy Dainty