Spain Women U-19 to face France at Pinatar Arena





The current European champions will face the French national team on October 25 and 28.

The Spanish U-19 women’s national team, current European champions, will train at Pinatar Arena from October 21 to 28 where they will play two friendly matches against France.

The matches, entry to which will be free of charge, will be played on Friday, October 25th at 4 p.m. and on Monday, October 28th at 11 a.m.

The Spanish team, led by Javier Lerga, returns again to San Pedro del Pinatar to prepare for the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship, which will also be played at Pinatar Arena at the end of November and where they will face Belgium, Iceland and Northern Ireland.