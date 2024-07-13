



The Civil Guard has arrested two men, aged 34 and 36, for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping and extortion plot in Torrevieja. It seems that the incident occurred as a result of a failed drug transfer, where the victim had to get rid of two bags of drugs in France. Both detainees are now being held in prison.

The incident occurred on June 27, when the Civil Guard received a phone call reporting a possible kidnapping in progress. The caller, the victim’s brother, reported that he was following the kidnappers, who were travelling in a car towards Guardamar del Segura.

The Civil Guard mobilized its units in Guardamar del Segura, eventually intercepting the suspicious vehicle in La Mata.

Inside the car, the officers found two men in the front, both with previous convictions. In the back of the vehicle was the victim, who claimed that he was being held against his will and that his mobile phone had been stolen, which was recovered from the glove compartment of the car.

The alleged kidnappers were arrested on the spot for false imprisonment and extortion, and the vehicle involved along with the victim’s mobile phone were seized as evidence.

During the victim’s statement at the Guardia Civil headquarters in Guardamar del Segura, it was revealed that the motive for the kidnapping and the death threats dated back to an incident that occurred last June when, during a failed transfer of two batches of drugs in France, the detained men accused the victim of having lost the drugs, having since demanded 15,000 euros and a mid-range vehicle belonging to the victim as compensation.

Further investigations are now being carried out by the Territorial Team of the Judicial Police of Guardamar del Segura.