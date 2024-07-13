



Torrevieja will soon have three new speed camaras in its town centre. On Friday the council opened the contracting process for these three radar devices at a cost of 60,000.

The locations of two of them is already known. The first will be sited on Avenida Baleares and the other will go to Avenida Alfred Nobel.

The first of the routes is a wide street between single-family homes and with one lane in each direction, as well as parking bays on both sides. It connects Plaza de Sevilla with Cortes Valencianas, being one of the main routes to circulate from the coast to the shopping centre areas.

Alfred Nobel is the road along the seafront that connects Los Locos with La Mata through the many bays. The point where it will be located will be next to the Masa Internacional hotel (formerly Berlin), prior to the Torre del Moro. At this point there are a number of educational radars with emoticons, which indicate the speed at which you are driving, although they do not issue fines.

The move by the City Council comes just a week after the installation of a new radar on the CV-905. This road, the responsibility of the Generalitat, has been limited to 50 kilometres per hour, to the indignation of many users, despite having two lanes in each direction and a central reservation.

These new radars are added to those already installed on the N-332, which has two radars (with a limit of 80 kilometres per hour), one next to the exit to the salt mines and the Acequión neighbourhood and another past the exit to the hospital, Los Balcones and Mar Azul.

In addition, in a bid to prevent accidents, the council has also installed devices on three of the main roads into and out of the town centre with a speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour. One is on Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas, the main access road from the north from La Mata and Guardamar, at the junction with Ronda Ricardo Lafuente.

The other two radars are located on the two main exit roads in the south of the municipality. There is one in Gregorio Marañón, next to Los Náufragos beach, and the other at Desiderio Rodríguez, next to the construction area of ​​Villa Amalia, before reaching Mar Azul.

A spokesman highlighted the effectiveness of these cameras in preventing accidents. He says that complaints from residents about vehicles travelling at high speed have decreased in the areas where they have been installed. He also highlights that, thanks to their presence, three reckless drivers have already been arrested and criminal proceedings have been brought against them for driving three times over the permitted limit.