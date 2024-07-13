



The Orihuela Costa Tourism Department will provide free coaches to Orihuela during the Fiestas de la Reconquista celebrations, specifically for the Moorish and Christian Entrances.

For the Christian Entrance, scheduled for the 19th July, buses will depart at 17:00h from the Playa Flamenca roundabout, next to the Town Hall. At 17:30h they will stop at Urbanization Entrenaranjos. The return is scheduled for 00:30h from the Glorieta Gabriel Miró.

Transport for the Entrada Mora, which will take place on 20th July, the departure will also be at 17:00h from the Playa Flamenca roundabout, with a stop at Entrenaranjos at 17:30h. The return will be at 01:00h from the Glorieta Gabriel Miró.

Each day a bus adapted to transport two wheelchairs will be available. It is essential to book in advance through www.orihuelaturistica.es to guarantee transport.

For more details, please contact the Orihuela Costa tourist information telephone number: 672.218.977, or visit the tourist information point in the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre.