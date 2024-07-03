



In a notion that could easily be echoed in many other local areas, the socialist group in Elche are critical of the PP and VOX coalition, who they accuse of spending money on parties and festivities, rather than improving services.

More than 8,500 euro on paella, 4,000 on music bands, 10,000 on tents and 5,000 on sound equipment are just some of the expenses in a matter of months.

The councillor of the PSOE of Elche, Patricia Maciá, has described the management that is being done of the districts and the public spending of this initiative as a “joke”. “The mayor and VOX sold us with great fanfare that the districts were coming to streamline and modernise municipal management, even that it was a democratic revolution to improve the neighbourhoods, that they were no longer going to receive crumbs. Well, after two meetings of the district councils, and asking for data, we can confirm that Mr Ruz has deceived us all, for the umpteenth time in a year, because the money that is being spent in an accelerated manner is for festive events and not on what it should be spent on.”

Maciá has shown the list of expenses for May and June that he requested a few days ago from the Treasury, to which we must add some more that have been transferred to us in the districts themselves. “We are in favour of collaborating with neighbourhood festivals, as has always been done, but that it is done from the Festivals area, which has seen its budget increase by 1.2 million euro in the last month with a surplus, and not from the districts that should serve another purpose and not to be an extension of festivals. At least, that is what they sold and not what they are doing.”

For the socialists, the districts have served to accommodate the 14 presidents who are militants or sympathizers of PP and VOX elected by the majority of these parties, who are paid a monthly salary of 420 euro with public money. “Also to pay expenses in other areas such as Festivals. Not only has it been compared with the expenses that have been made and which clearly indicates this, but tere are groups in some districts that have openly commented that the mayor promised them during the campaign that the money from the districts would be used to pay for their activities. If that is what he promised, why does he lie and say it is for something else? A scam.”

The councillor adds that on some occasions those responsible have said that it is still early to analyse the districts and that they are just starting. “They will be starting, but what the presidents of the district councils are clear about is that the money, according to the indications they have received, is for Fiestas. That is clear to them. The spending on festive activities must come from Fiestas and the spending of districts, for improvements in the neighbourhoods, for the needs of the hamlets. More rigour and seriousness than the money coming out of the citizens’ pockets, something that the PP and VOX like to say a lot. They spend and spend and do not measure.”