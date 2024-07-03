



More than 100 schools and institutes in the Valencian Community will change the base language for learning from Valencian to Castilian following the approval of the Law on Educational Freedom promoted by the regional government of Carlos Mazón.

This law repeals the Plurilingualism Law of 2018, which established a minimum of 25% of teaching in each of the two co-official languages ​​for all students. This new law establishes the right of families to choose the language of instruction for their children in Castilian-speaking municipalities, a decision that until now was made by school councils.

Furthermore, this law allows students to choose which of the two co-official languages ​​to take the exam in and grants language certifications based on the educational level studied. In fact, it also eliminates the requirement to teach at least one core subject in the vehicular language. For this reason, Valencian will no longer be the vehicular language in 144 municipalities declared as having “a predominant Castilian language next year” and they will be able to vote on having to teach only the language subject in Valencian.

The municipalities in Alicante where families will be allowed to choose their language are:

Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Aspe, Benejúzar, Benferri, Benijófar, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Elda, Formentera del Segura, Granja de Rocamora, Jacarilla, Monforte del Cid, Orihuela, Puebla de Rocamora, Rafal, Redován, Rojales, Salinas, San Fulgencio, San Miguel de Salinas, Sax, Torrevieja, Villena.