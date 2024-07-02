



The political group Cambiemos Orihuela has expressed their concern over the financing of the new Health Centre in Orihuela Costa. They claim that the responsibility lies with the Consellería, but it is apparently going to be funded by the Ayuntamiento. They fear that a similar situation will occur to that of the old Orihuela courthouse, which was supposed to be paid for by the Generalitat, but never was

Mayor Vegara has stated in an interview that a second health centre in Orihuela Costa will be operational by the end of 2025, although the location has not yet been disclosed. The Ayuntamiento has asked the Consellería if they would provide doctors for the new centre if it is built, and the Consellería has agreed.

Cambiemos spokesperson, Leticia Pertegal, said that the construction of the health centre is the responsibility of the Conselleria, not the Ayuntamiento. They believe this is a further example of the Ayuntamiento’ s subordination to the Generalitat, relieving the Consellería of their responsibility. They argue that this is not in the best interests of Orihuela and demand transparency from the municipal government regarding the project’s funding and cost.

They assert that the Consellería must fulfil its promises and obligations, including the construction of the socio-sanitary city and the asylum in Orihuela. The group stresses that the residents of Orihuela Costa deserve practical solutions and effective action, not empty promises.

They criticize the ongoing conflict between the Consellería and the Ayuntamiento, citing the prolonged situation with the third school on the coast as an example. They call for answers and tangible progress instead of announcements that only worsen the situation.