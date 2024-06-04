



Without any formal notification or announcement, toe PP run regional government of Valencia has withdrawn the powers given by the previous government to the socialist led government of Guardamar, to prevent the local authority from continuing with the construction of an Integrated Vocational Training Centre.

According to the mayor, José Luis Sáez, the only reason the town hall found out about this latest cut to education in the area was because a town hall technician say the notice on a platform, however, the council is not going to sit idly by, according to Sáez, who has already indicated that they will appeal to the Supreme Court to overthrow this revocation of powers.

The resolution leaves Guardamar without powers to continue with the Comprehensive FP Centre, promised by the previous regional government, but which the new PP and Vox administration overthrew after taking office, alleging that Guardamar does not meet the necessary conditions to house these facilities.

The regional Secretary of Education, Daniel McEvoy, stated in mid-April in Orihuela that the Consell would take this step to prevent the project from going ahead. This did not prevent the Guardamar Council from having already challenged the Consell and put out to tender the contract for the drafting of the project. A tender that was already quite advanced, with an award proposal on the table. In fact, Sáez points out that “the company had already deposited the financial guarantee to proceed with the award. Given the situation, we will return it, but the company remains the successful bidder because our intention is to win in court.”

The Council is already working on this file to, with the help of the Council’s legal services, present this dispute “as soon as possible.” Sáez criticises that the resolution “reproduces the previous one of the general director”, in which it is pointed out that Guardamar is not the ideal place. Where the new Vega Baja Integrated Vocational Training Centre will be located is still unknown. McEvoy announced in April that there would be news “very soon”, without further information being given about the Consell’s plans in this regard.

Orihuela and Torrevieja have already shown their willingness to host these facilities in their municipality. Both towns are governed by the PP, unlike Guardamar, with the socialist José Luis Sáez in the Mayor’s Office.