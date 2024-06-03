



As everyone waited eagerly for the coach, all that was known about the Mystery Day was the choices of menu del dia and the pickup time.

The journey north was filled with tales of great mysteries, abandoned ships, missing treasures and unknown identities but despite having a history of the town and information about what to see, no-one guessed the location of the first stop; Onil.

Time for a coffee and a quick exploration of the compacted and relatively flat centre, the sombre church and then it was time for the Doll Museum. This was fascinating with dolls on display from the 1880’s to the modern day and all perfectly set off by the magnificent house in which it was located, complete with a spiral staircase and lifts.

It was a short drive to the second location where we had bottles of water and cake as we were about to embark on an adventure. Here we enjoyed stunning vistas, visited a formal garden, peeked into the secret garden, wandered among the fruit trees and got lost in the maze. For those unable to venture, they were able to spend pleasant time relaxing at the kiosk bar at Casa Tapena.

Then we were off again – this time to lunch, the only complaint being that there was too much food.

The final stop of the day was actually in the University Campus at the museum. Here we were guided around several art exhibitions where many of the paintings were explained. Particularly poignant was the one showing the extinction of African animals.

A great day out, enjoying childhood activities. An experience which many admitted they probably would not have booked had they known the itinerary but were very glad that they came.

One such club focusses on Military History? Each month the group meets in the Captain’s Table, Punta Marina to listen to a variety of presentations. This month Andrew Ware spoke about Violette Szabo, a war time heroine, who was selected for the SOE (Special Operations Executive) where she carried out brave and courageous missions on behalf of her country.

On only her second mission she was betrayed by one of her own, captured, tortured and finally shot. A young mother in her early twenties. She was awarded the George Cross by Britain and the Silver Star by France. A fascinating story, well presented.

Barry Weston