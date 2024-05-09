



The 37th edition of the Costa Blanca Rugby Sevens will be held at the Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium over the weekend 25th and 26th May where 20 teams, both national and international, will compete for prizemoney of €5,000.

Each of the Elite competition winning teams, men and women, will receive €2,000, while the runners up will take away e500 each.

The event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Ayuntamiento Villajoyosa, Diputacion Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca. The sponsors are Viator.

The 12 men’s teams will include the All Stars Sevens from South Africa, national teams representing Lithuania, Sweden, Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia, as well as Viator Barbarians from Spain, Alcatraz 7s, Venezuela, Beltway Elite from USA, the Welsh Wizards, Chile Boys and Belgium Barbarians.

The women’s competition will include national teams from Poland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Moldovia and China as well as Costa Blanca La Vila, Olymp Kazajistan and Shangong Women, also from China.

To ensure fair play there will be 12 international referees from England, Wales, Moldavia, Spain and Ireland.

Play on the Saturday will take place from 10.30 until 8.00 pm and on Sunday from 10.30 until 7.00 pm. The cost of a stand ticket is 10.00 euros. Children Under12 free. Tickets are available in advance at www.entradium.com

Facilities at the ground include Bars, DJ Music, food stails, catering area, souvenir shop and a Free parking area

Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium is situated at Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa. Just take the motorway AP-7 exit Nº 66.

More information from Ignacio Davila 608 068 208, email: ignacio.davila@ctaa.net or facebook at@benidormsevens. www.benidormsevens.com