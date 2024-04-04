The I Challenge de Alicante cycling race will take place this weekend taking to the roads of the Vega Baja, a competition organised by the Benferri Cycling Club, which will result in roads being temporarily closed
to allow the safe passage of the cyclists.
This cycling tour is made up of three stages and represents an attractive objective with terrain for all types of specialists due to its diversity of stages and the required technical and fitness level.
Saturday 6 April 2024
The test will open on Saturday morning, with the reception and presentation of teams, sponsors and authorities between eight and nine in the morning.
After collecting the numbers, the start will take place at 10:00 a.m., with the first stage with a circular route that starts and ends at the San Fulgencio sports centre, passing through Ciudad Quesada in three laps of 20 kilometres each.
In the afternoon, the second stage is characterised by a time trial in Benferri, 8 kilometres on a mainly flat route, classic in this town, which includes the climb to Alto del Pino and its subsequent descent.
Sunday 7 April 2024
On Sunday, the final and decisive stage is a demanding route that starts from Benferri, crossing La Matanza, Orihuela, Hurchillo, and several key points before returning to Benferri.
The route, with a total of 84 kilometres, will depart from Benferri, La Matanza, Orihuela, Hurchillo, Pantano de La Pedrera, Torremendo, descent through the Cuesta del Perro, San Miguel de Salinas through the centre of the town, climb to the Rebate, descent through ‘los pirones’, Torremendo, La Pedrera Reservoir, Fuente Don Juan, Hurchillo, Orihuela, La Matanza and Benferri.
Always Heed the Instructions of Those Directing Traffic
The cyclists will be accompanied by Guardia Civil motorcyclists and other support vehicles, and it is important to heed the warnings and instructions of those directing traffic.
If a motorbike or vehicle is displaying a red flag
, it means the road is closed to traffic and you must not pass. Yellow flags indicate that extreme caution must be exercised, and a green flag indicates that the road is open once again.
You must always heed the instructions and warnings of those directing traffic who overrule all other traffic signs and signals as per the priority of road signs
.
