



England’s football association, The FA, has chosen the Pinatar Arena sports centre to organise a UEFA Under-16 Development Tournament, which it is hosting.

The good relationship between the Pinatar Arena and The FA has led to this event that was previously to be held in England from 10 to 17 April to be moved to the Region of Murcia.

The England team, who will play host in Spain, will face Italy, Belgium and Nigeria in this U-16 event overseen by UEFA.

The six matches of the Tournament will be played at the Pinatar Arena’s main pitch with free entry and will provide an opportunity to follow the progress of some of the most promising young players on the international scene.

The four participating teams will generate more than 1,000 rooms in the Mar Menor and San Pedro del Pinatar area over the seven days of the event. The schedule is as follows:

12th April

17.00 England – Italy

8 p.m. Belgium – Nigeria

14th April

17.00 England – Belgium

20:00 Nigeria – Italy

17 April

11:00 Italy – Belgium

13.00 Nigeria-England