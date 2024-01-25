



Here is The Leader daily briefing with the news from around Spain, things to do locally, the forecast for the day, and other notable events Today in Spain.

News Around Spain

Families who reported the alleged attacks by a teacher at a school in Vélez-Blanco in Almeria will testify before the judge this Thursday, as part of the ongoing investigation process initiated after complaints filed by several parents against a teacher of their children (between 8 and 9 years old) at their School. During the judicial process, alleged harassment and mistreatment of various minors by the same teacher at that centre is being investigated. The Guardia Civil arrested the teacher after nine complaints and the case halted in November last year whilst further investigations were carried out, the teacher released by the court with conditions attached.

The Guardia Civil arrested two people accused of the crime of defrauding 18 farmers who did not receive payment for the sale of the olive harvest in the Sevillian town of Carmona. The agents moved to the oil mill where farmers deposited their harvest. Once there they saw how the facility was without any activity, finding hoppers and belts in the patio that contained olives in a clear process of decomposition. The officers also found labels appertaining to a different brand, and others with a 2022 sell by date printed, all resulting in a large quantity of oil and olives being seized.

The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court (TS) will analyse this Thursday for the first time whether the cases of ‘stealthing’ — having sexual relations without a condom without having consented to do so without it – can be considered crimes against sexual freedom. The issue has arisen as a result of a case of ‘stealthing’ from the Provincial Court of Seville where the accused was sentenced to 4 years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse and 6 months in prison for another of injuries. The man appealed his conviction, which was overruled, but a subsequent appeal resulted in the hearing being halted as no judgement had been previously established in law.

This Thursday, in the Emiliano Allende Auditorium in Medina del Campo, Valladolid, one of the most eagerly awaited awards ceremonies will take place for the first time in the history of work that has carried on for centuries unrecognised, because Spain will finally celebrate the National Potato Awards. According to the organisers, CAMPO Magazine, the ceremony seeks to praise the value of the crop and the entire sector that revolves around it. The winners are true ‘champions’ of a production that is a hallmark and that has been breathing life into rural areas for centuries.

The State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) has taken stock of the drone sector in 2023, culminating with a total of 94,033 UAS operators registered on their database, 32% more than in 2022. This figure reflects the exponential growth of the drone sector in Spain after the entry into force of the European UAS regulations in January 2021. This regulation affects all drones, regardless its recreational or professional use or its size/weight. In addition, registration as an operator is required if a series of requirements are met and declaring the aircraft if it is flown in the medium risk category.

Things to Do Today

The Pascual Flores pilot boat is open for visitors in Torrevieja on Wednesdays through to Sundays until 29 January.

Torrevieja carnival starts tomorrow, the main event to look forward to being the animal carnival on Sunday in La Mata. We will talk about that, and the other carnival events for the weekend, tomorrow.

In the Casa de Cultura in Guardamar del Segura a collective exhibition featuring “new perspectives” is on in the same venue until February 4.

Local Markets

Thursday markets are held in Alicante, Bigastro, Campoamor (Orihuela Costa), El Altet (Elche), Gran Alacant, Lo Pagan (San Pedro del Pinatar), Rojales, and San Fulgencio (La Marina).

The roads will of course be busy around those locations.

Traffic and Travel

On the roads, weekends are expected to be busy around second homes and in particular mountain areas for winter sports. We will give you more specific details tomorrow, but the busiest times are Friday and Sunday evenings, and around the middle of the day on Saturday.

The Guardia Civil continue their checks on school buses.

Weather

As a generalisation for Spain for the next 10 days, today is set to be the hottest, with a maximum temperature of 22°c, whereas next Thursday, the 1 February, we will see a low of 11°c. The day before, next Wednesday, is expected to be the windiest day with gusts up to 26 kmph.

There are weather warnings still in place today, particularly along the northern coast of the country, and inland towards the west and some areas of the northeast. Fog is the biggest inland problem, and coastal phenomena by the seaside. The warnings start to lift on Friday, but as always it´s best to check the official information from AEMET where you are.

On This Day

1569, from Madrid, King Philip II establishes the Court of the Inquisition in the American colonies (Remember quote from Monty Python!).

1890, Sevilla Fútbol Club, the second oldest club in Spain, is founded in the city of Seville.

1955, Spain is invited to send an observer to the UN.

1976, the first municipal elections are held in Spain after 40 years.

1990, Spanish television network Antena 3 begins regular broadcasts.

