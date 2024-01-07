



On Friday, Dr Marciano Gómez, the Minister of Health in the Valencian Community, announced the re-introduction of facemasks in hospitals and health centres, with immediate effect, due to the recent increase in cases of flu and respiratory infections. The action is introduced alongside those in the neighbouring Province of Murcia.

Also on Friday, thousands of excited Youngsters enjoyed the delights of Three Kings parades up and down the region. In Torrevieja, their majesties arrived on the schooner ‘Pascual Flores’ while in Orihuela Costa the Councillor for the coast, General Manuel Mestre, donned the garb of King Melchior, as he rode through the streets on a white stallion.