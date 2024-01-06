



While the expenditure on Christmas lighting in and around Orihuela was, to say the least, rather austere, leaving all but the city and the coast without any festive illumination whatsoever, the council was able to find 48,000 euros for improvements to the floodlighting of Los Arcos football stadium in December, for the Copa del Rey Orihuela-Girona match, which Orihuela lost 2-5, an amount that would have been enough to provide Christmas lighting to the Orihuela districts.

The announcement was made in a statement by Ciudadanos Orihuela, which has once again taken up the controversy over the absence of Christmas lighting in the districts.

Cs spokesperson, José Aix, said “This is a serious lack of respect for all of us who live in rural areas. While there is money and time to improve the lighting for a football match, the council is not able to find the funding to put festive arches in rural areas?”

“The councillor for sport, contrary to what has happened with Festivities, was able to process an emergency contract that amounted to 48,268.06 euros, “a figure with which all the districts could have enjoyed Christmas lighting, just as they did in the centre and the coast,” Aix added.