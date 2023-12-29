



Here is The Leader daily briefing for Friday 29 December 2023, with the news from around Spain, things to do locally, the weather forecast, and a little trip back in time on this day.

News Around Spain

The Guardia Civil has seized 15 tons of olives in poor condition that were in an illegal sales point in the Cáceres town of Salvatierra de Santiago. In total they found 15,000 kilograms in an apparently poor state of conservation and among the defecations of a dog loose in the premises. During the control, the agents observed a liquid spill that could also pose a risk to the environment and public health. The 15 tons of olives were immediately seized, which were sealed for subsequent destruction as they did not meet the hygienic-sanitary conditions required for their marketing and consumption.

In a pilot study carried out by the Government Delegation for the National Plan on drugs, 34.6% of students aged 12 and 13 admit having consumed alcohol at least once in their lives. 37.7% of 12- and 13-year-old students have consumed energy drinks in the last 30 days, and 10.2% mixed them with alcohol. 8.5% of students aged 12 to 13 admit having smoked tobacco at some point in their lives, and one in four students aged 12 and 13 declares having used electronic cigarettes at some point in their life (25.2%), 21% in the last year and 11.2% in the last month.

The meteorological phenomena that the climate crisis has intensified, from hail and drought to torrential rains, gales and fires, have increased the number of incidents in the countryside this year in Spain to levels never seen before, with a record compensation forecast which will exceed 1,2 billion euro. It is the data managed by the Combined Agrarian Insurance (Agroseguro) system that, with the events of the month of December still to be counted, is already 48.7% more than the total for 2022, when all records were exceeded with 807 million in compensation.

The Tax Office will start to use information provided by online sales platforms such as Wallapop and eBay to gather information on transactions to enable further transparency in personal income tax contributions, as part of an EU directive that came into force in 2023. The first period of notification ends on 1 January and has come about on account of an increase in people reaching the requirements to register as self-employed on account of the earning potential through these sites.

If you run a local business, from a licenced premises, you could be earning almost 1,000 euro extra per month through the placement of a delivery locker in your establishment. Following the initial success of the Amazon Locker, many delivery companies are now seeking strategic locations for the placement of their self-service collection points. The payment is based on weight and could vary between 0.30 and 1.50 euro, with a strategically located point reaching more than 100 packages a day for delivery.

Things to Do Today

Friday is market day in Torrevieja, so you can get your New Year bargains fresh from the producers.

The artificial ice rink is open in La Mata until Saturday, December 30, inclusive. In addition, we can go down with Santa Claus’s Sleigh through the inflatable installed in the same square.

Not forgetting, the nativity scene is still open in the main square in Torrevieja.

At 11:00 a.m. a Youth Karaoke will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitución. At 5:00 p.m., Children’s Cantajuegos, in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol de La Mata.

At 6:00 p.m., on calle Concepción, Paseo Mágico de Luz. And, later, we will enjoy the music of the group Stolen, on stage.

On the Orihuela Costa, Winter Beach (surfing, paddle surfing and yoga) 9:00 – 12:00 H. 10-11am Surfing Cala Cerrada, 11-12am Paddleboard Playa de la Caleta, 12-1pm Pilates Playa de la Caleta.

Workshop design your board game (12 years +) 10:00 – 13:00 H (Alameda del Mar Civic Centre), skating classes (inline) (12 years +) 11:00 – 13:00 H (Explanada de Playa Flamenca), ceramic workshop (12 years +) 11:30 – 14:00 H (Alameda del Mar Civic Centre).

The Weather

Although subject to change, the initial weather forecasted for the next 10 days will have maximum temperature of 19°c on Wednesday 03 January. Min temperature will be 10°c on Thursday. Most precipitation falling will be 0.56 mm next Friday. Windiest day is expected to see wind of up to 37 kmph on Wednesday.

On This Day

In 1975, considered “radical” at the time, new laws came into force in the UK which introduced women’s rights to equal pay and status.

In 2000, the weather brought chaos to the UK, as freezing conditions and a blanket of snow descends on the country and the Arctic conditions disrupt travel.

In the world of music, in 1956, Elvis Presley made history by having ten simultaneous singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Still Walking in the Air in some circles, singer and presenter Aled Jones was born on this day in 1970.