



The Department of Justice and Interior, through the General Directorate of the Interior, has received 68 requests for the celebration of parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations, of which a total of 63 have been authorised, an increase above the 55 approved last year.

By province, the majority of applications submitted correspond to Valencia (28) and Alicante (26), followed by Castellón (14). By type of establishments that have submitted applications, the majority are restaurants, café-bars, and bars.

In the province of Valencia, the establishments that have requested extraordinary celebrations are in the city of Valencia, Gandia, Alboraya, Bellreguard, Alfafar, Náquera, Alzira, Silla and Jalance.

In the province of Alicante, there are 13 municipalities where these establishments are located: Alicante, Alcoy, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Dénia, Elche, Orihuela, Hondón de las Nieves, El Campello, San Juan de Alicante, Jávea, Los Montesinos and Santa Pola.

Finally, in the province of Castellón, establishments located in Vinaròs, Segorbe, Torreblanca, Benicasim, Moncofa, Castelló de la Plana and Vila-real have submitted requests.

Special device of the Generalitat Police

On the occasion of these celebrations, the National Police Unit assigned to the Valencian Community will carry out verification and control tasks in the corresponding premises and establishments.

For this reason, the Minister of Justice and Interior, Elisa Núñez, accompanied by the regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Javier Montero, have held a working meeting with the responsible commanders of the National Police Unit Attached to the Generalitat where emphasis has been placed on different recent lines of action coinciding with the Christmas season, such as the increase in police presence in central and commercial areas and preventive patrols in agricultural areas and cooperatives.

The councillor explained that they have “reviewed all the places where they are going to hold parties with a lot of people, that they comply with all the security measures, that the evacuation routes are prepared, that the closing times are appropriate, that there are the means of extinction, and that the capacity is met to prevent avalanches from occurring.”

In this meeting with the Generalitat Police, the inspection campaign in leisure establishments was also discussed, with special attention to the evening, and in certain events such as festivals and markets, as well as the aforementioned New Year’s Eve device.

Within the special device are the functions of checking compliance with safety conditions in places with a large influx of public and in those with long hours, such as discos, nightclubs, dance halls and pubs.

In addition, the Department of Justice and Interior also informs the Government Delegation of the actions carried out, in order to work in a coordinated manner between the different administrations and Security Bodies and Forces, particularly the Guardia Civil and the National Police.