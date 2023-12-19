



Orihuela Council has put out to tender the contract for the celebration of the Medieval Market that the city traditionally hosts the first weekend in February. The event will therefore be from February 2 to 4 in 2024.

The Department of Festivities thus hopes to anticipate the awarding of the contract with a few weeks of margin, after what happened with the Christmas contracts in which they have arrived late and with insufficiencies, as in the case of the lights. The specifications establish a minimum fee of 6,000 euro, which the successful bidder will have to pay to the municipal coffers. The estimated value of the contract, like the fee, is close to the figures of previous years, standing at 99,000 euro, which gives an idea of ​​the volume of business and importance of this event for the city, having become an icon and a tourist attraction for thousands of visitors from all over the province and Murcia.

The document includes the conditions that the Medieval Market must meet, among which stands out the more than one linear kilometre of street vendors, to which are added the taverns, bars and festive spaces.

The decoration will be carried out by the winning company, and must recreate the medieval era (banners, heraldry…) where the proposed decorative elements will be evaluated to facilitate the security of the Medieval Market (signage of street furniture, dangerous elements for pedestrians, recommended routes …).

The contract requirements also include entertainment, with performances throughout the day.

Companies have until January 2 to submit offers, so there will be less than a month to resolve the contract.