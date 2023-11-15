



13% of Spaniards suffer from social phobia, one of the most common anxiety disorders that consists of the persistent fear of being humiliated while exposed to other people. With early detection of this disorder, its effects can be minimized, and its further development prevented.

Several studies conclude that more than half of adolescents present or have presented the common characteristics of this disorder, which mostly affects university students, making it difficult for them to even finish their studies.

Aware of this situation, Nhood España, managers of the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, is promoting a campaign aimed at making social phobia disorder visible. The company continues to implement actions that result in personal well-being and a better quality of life as part of its strategy to consolidate well-being care at a global level: “We want to be a voice for those who cannot express themselves and have a tool, not only that gives voice to the problem, but that disseminates information about the disorder and even puts affected people in contact with a psychology association that can guide them,” they point out from the Marketing department of Nhood Spain.

The campaign, which began last Friday, November 10 will be active until next November 24. It has been produced in film format and is supported by ÍTACO Psicología (Therapeutic Institute of Behaviour Analysis), and It lends itself to helping both people who suffer from this disorder and those around them.

“It’s not so strange” is the short film that focuses the campaign and stars actor Jorge Motos (previously nominated for Best Actor at the Goya Awards) who gives life to the central character of this story, Pablo, a boy who starts university and , suffering from this disorder, has to face a series of decisions that require great effort for him. The story tries to make visible everything that a person who lives with this anxiety has to go through.

The “It’s not so strange” campaign also has the collaboration of influencers who talk about and promote mental health on their social networks. The entire initiative, as well as information and data on social anxiety disorder, can be found on the website: www.noestanraro.com.

In addition, there is a form in which users are invited to obtain information and contact those responsible for ÍTACO Psicología if they need help.