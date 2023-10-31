



Environment has acquired 10 devices to control and monitor the ‘Tomicus destruens’ pest in the trees of the Benejúzar mountains. They have now been installed with the help of the Friends of the Sierra de Benejúzar association and the La Pilarica hunting club in the pine forest, where they will serve to protect 247 hectares of the local mountain range.

The objective is to monitor the presence of the pine beetle, which mainly attacks common pine trees, although it is currently under control in the municipal area.

However, the action will allow the council to monitor the Tomicus in Benejúzar, something that is carried out periodically by the department of the environment, and that will allow the council to take speedy action in the event of an increase in the presence of this insect.