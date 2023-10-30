



Luis Rubiales has been hit with a 3-year FIFA ban after he kissed Spain striker Jenni Hermoso the lips following her World Cup victory earlier this year.

The disgraced former Spanish FA president still insists that the kiss was consensual during the post-match celebrations after their win against England, a statement that was categorically denied by Hermosa.

Following the FIFA decision he will now be unable to work in the game until at least 2026, although he does have the right to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Rubiales also acted as UEFA vice-president ahead of his September resignation.