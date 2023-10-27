



It has been years in waiting, but it might soon be possible to take a stroll along the southern harbour wall in Torrevieja, the Dique de Poniente, or Poniente Dam, after the Local Government Board this week finally approved the file for the contracting of the drafting service of the works.

To contract the drafting of the project, an invitation to tender will be sent to all companies in Lot 7 of the Framework Agreement. The estimated value of this contract amounts to 66,346 euro.

The Poniente Dam constitutes an element of high urban interest, since on the one hand it expands public space for citizens and, on the other, it is a top-level tourist resource just like the Levante Dam. Likewise, its connection with Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez and Avenida de Pinoso represents an essential junction for the circulation of the city.

As a consequence, it is completely inserted in the urban fabric of Torrevieja, so its technical solution must be provided by the Torrevieja Council to the state public company Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterráneas (ACUAMED), in order to proceed to its material execution, since in this way the urban coherence of this walkway with the rest of the city is guaranteed.

In August 2022, the mayor of Torrevieja met at the headquarters of the public company ACUAMED, SA in Madrid with its managers to give a definitive boost to the three projects of the Territorial Restitution Plan -PRT’s- that have to be executed in the city by Acuamed, as well as the status of the completion works of the Poniente Dam promenade.

In this working meeting it was agreed by both parties that, in view of the fact that the procedures to carry out these projects were not being expedited and were taking forever, and given the concern expressed by citizens due to so much delay, it would be the City Council itself of Torrevieja who would assume the drafting of the project for the completion of the Poniente Dike promenade after signing an agreement.

However, don´t strap on your walking boots just yet as once the project is written, it will be delivered to ACUAMED so that they can carry out the actual work.