



Torrevieja town hall has once again announced that a free bus service will be provided to the cemetery for those wishing to attend the All Saint´s day celebrations, which will run from Monday to Wednesday.

A special Local Police device has been created that will control access to the Torrevieja Cemetery and the La Mata district, in addition to controlling the parking areas of both cemeteries.

Visitors to the Municipal Cemetery of Torrevieja, on November 1, will be able to join in the Holy Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and, later, at 5:00 p.m., the Holy Mass, and in the La Mata cemetery, the mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m.