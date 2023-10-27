



On Monday, Santa Pola Council will begin work on the new inclusive children’s play park in Parque El Palmeral, whose access on calle Ramón y Cajal will be closed until the work is completed.

The inclusive children’s play park will begin construction on Monday on an area of ​​183 square metres and with a budget of 44,288 euro.

The works have a period of 5 weeks and during this time this area of ​​the Palmeral will be closed to the public, in the same way that pedestrian access to the park from calle Ramón y Cajal will be closed.