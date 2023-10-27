



Although negotiations to form a national government are still ongoing, in the event that the PSOE and Sumar coalition obtains the support needed, the group have committed in their Government agreement to “expand and modernise the Valencian suburban rail network, launch the Alicante-Murcia line and connect El Altet Airport with Alicante and Elche”, as well as to accelerate the works of the Mediterranean Corridor and the Sagunto-Zaragoza-Bilbao corridor.

Compromís, one of Sumar’s partners, has given its endorsement to the terms signed by Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz, and has emphasised that it recognises the “Valencian underfinancing” by betting for the first time on the reform of the system, and guarantees the public services “on equal terms”.

The Valencian team has also revealed that it has concluded its negotiation “a few hours before the signing of the agreement”, so that it has made explicit its active participation in the pact.