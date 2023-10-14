



Cristiano Ronaldo has been denounced by several Iranian lawyers for ‘inappropriate conduct’, having been accused of ‘adultery’ and is facing a sentence of 99 lashes in Iran, which he could receive next time he travels to the Arab country.

It follows on from a hug that the Portuguese footballer gave to the painter Fatemeh Hamami when he travelled to Tehran with his team, Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, to play a match against Persepolis in the Asian Champions League.

During his stay in Iran, Cristiano met the popular artist, who suffers from 85% body paralysis. A big fan of the player, she gave him two of her paintings and, as a thank you, Georgina Rodríguez ‘s partner gave her a signed shirt, plus a kiss on the cheek and a hug, before posing with her for a photograph.

But it is said that such a public display of affection In Iran is considered adultery because she is a single woman.

According to the local press, there are numerous Iranian lawyers who have denounced the Portuguese star for this gesture of affection that they considered criminal, punishable according to Iranian law with 99 lashes.

This is a sentence that could be carried out on the footballer next time he visits the country, although he could be forgiven by a judge if he shows regret for his brashness towards the disabled painter.