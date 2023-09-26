



The Pepco Group continues its expansion in Spain, with the opening of a new store on the Orihuela Costa, near to the Zenia Boulevard this week.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Polish chain, which shares the group company with Dealz and Poundland, as well as a distribution network, opened 55 stores, whilst later eyeing up expansion in Catalonia.

In January, the company announced that it would invest between 20 and 30 million euro in Spain with the aim of reaching 300 stores in the next two years, with a target, according to Pepco’s Marketing Manager in Spain, Charo Rodríguez, of surpassing the barrier of 200 stores open between Spain and Portugal at the end of 2023.

“Pepco has a snowball effect in all the countries in which it opens,” highlights the spokesperson for the household goods and clothing chain.

“Our expansion plans are very ambitious and, for now, we are meeting our forecasts,” mentions the spokesperson for the Polish company. Regarding the idea of ​​continuing to grow in Catalonia, Charo Rodríguez points out that the plan is to continue focusing on the region due to the “large number of opportunities it presents to find new locations.”

On the other hand, in a context where e-commerce is gaining more and more strength and increasing its market share, Pepco aims to generate a more efficient physical experience. “The consumer today, in most cases, buys online what he knows. However, what has not been touched and seen continues to generate a bit of uncertainty,” says Rodríguez, who trusts that the presence of commercial premises within reach of the population is an incentive for consumption.

“In the not-so-distant future, our shopping experience will be much more agile and precise,” says the director of Retail & High Street at Laborde Marcet, Ángela Sánchez, who does not doubt the irreplaceable force of retail on the streets.