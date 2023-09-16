



Following a lot of confusion and doubts about the new Animal Welfare Law, the Government has now issued a circular to veterinary colleges and administrative bodies to clarify some of those questions that have been appearing.

The mandatory training course for dog owners will now be delayed. We already know that a two-year transition period was included in the legislation to allow existing dog owners time to complete the course, but as of yet, the criteria is not yet ready, and so there will be a delay.

Also being delayed is the State Registry of Pets. That too is not ready.

Perhaps the most important element that affects dog owners in particular is the mandatory requirement for civil liability insurance. Whereas it still remains the case for certain dog breeds, the new law requires all dog owners to subscribe to civil liability insurance, which differs from traditional pet health insurance, but despite many people already subscribing, that too will not enter into force with the law on 29 September.

The reason for this change, the Government says, is that these points needed to have a specific complementary regulation that detailed their characteristics and, today, they do not have it.

The Ministry of Social Rights sent the circular to veterinary colleges and other competent public administrations where it recognises that the mandatory contracting of civil liability insurance for all dogs is postponed until the specific regulation is approved.

“In pure legal terms, it is not effectively applicable until the regulatory development of said precept occurs, in accordance with its provisions,” says the circular.

The Ministry assures that this is the same problem that the University entrance test or EVAU or the sports regulations have faced, since there is no Government in office, only a caretaker administration until the agreement is reached to enable a Government to be formed, it has not been possible to approve the necessary complementary regulations. “This regulation is in the form of a Royal Decree and a government with full functions is necessary to approve it,” point out ministerial sources, who assure that the text is ready to obtain the green light, waiting for the political situation to change.

All of the points mentioned will become mandatory, as they are enshrined and agreed in law, but not yet. We will now have to wait for the official announcement as to when each part does obtain the necessary legal approval, although there is nothing stopping you subscribing to the soon-to-be mandatory civil liability insurance now.