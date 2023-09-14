



The Provincial Court of Murcia has sentenced a man to three years and six months in prison for recording his father with his mobile phone having sexual relations with another man on the beach and subsequently sending the video to his brother, – also sentenced to two years in prison for sending it to another family member – to reveal his sexual orientation.

The court considers both brothers responsible for a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets related to sexual life in the case of the first; and a crime of revealing secrets related to sexual life in the case of the second.

They must also pay a fine of 18 months with a daily fee of 6 euro.