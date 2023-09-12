



Following on from ‘Rubiales Gate’, a National Police officer has now filed a complaint for the “sudden and non-consensual” kiss on the mouth that a 60 year old woman gave him during a protest march against the independence referendum in October 2017, alleging that it constituted a crime against sexual freedom.

“My reaction, in addition to feeling disgust, was one of condemnation due to the extreme violence,” he says, stating that he was insulted by the woman and then, when she realised that there were cameras, she grabbed him with both hands, “immobilising him,” and gave him a kiss on the mouth.

In his statement the officer says, “A woman of about 60 years approached me, insulted me, and upon observing that a camera was close to both of us, she grabbed me with both hands by the neck and the riot helmet that I was wearing while I was in uniform, surprisingly immobilising me, and bringing my head to hers, and then kissing my mouth with hers”.

The denuncia was presented on 11 September before the Investigative Court number 7 of Barcelona by an agent of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP), the ‘riot police’, who were deployed in Barcelona to prevent the independence referendum.

The agent has demanded that the woman be identified, for which he published an image and a link to a video on a YouTube channel, in which the kiss can be seen. As a precautionary measure, he has also asked that the courts issue a restraining order, restricting her from either contacting him or approaching within one thousand metres, in order to provide him with protection.

The Unified Police Union (SUP) has legally supported this agent’s complaint and has urged public authorities to make all the tools and guarantees of the rule of law available to this police officer.