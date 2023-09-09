



The Emergency Deputy, Francisco Cano, has requested an urgent meeting with the president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Mario Urrea, to demand the immediate cleaning of the entire Segura riverbed as it passes through the Vega Baja, with the aim of minimising risks of flooding with the arrival of autumn and the threat of extreme weather.

Just a few days after heavy rains crossed the province leaving significant flooding, and coinciding with the anniversary of the DANA in September 2019 that caused serious flooding across the region, the provincial government has warned that “there is no comprehensive cleaning plan for the Segura , since action is only being taken in very specific points of the river bed,” according to Cano, who also asks the central government for “more pressure and greater speed in maintenance and preventative work.”

However, there is some cleaning work being carried out in the Oriola district of Molins, works that were visited last week by Urrea and the deputy delegate of the Government in Alicante, Carlos Sánchez.

In a statement, Cano said, “It is much better to invest in prevention and maintenance of the riverbed than to later spend much more money on repairing the damage and defects that floods of water, such as the one that occurred in September 2019, can cause, and that are also putting people’s lives at risk”.

One local council that is also doing its bit is Almoradí that is taking preventive measures against possible rains, the main objective of which is to mitigate any potential risk for the public.

Throughout the summer, both the cleaning of the drainage pipes of the CV-91 and the AP-7 motorway have been carried out, as well as many other areas that are susceptible to generating problems.

In addition to local work, Mayor María Gómez has asked the Segura Hydrographic Confederation for an exhaustive evaluation and cleaning of the riverbed as it passes through Almoradí, as well as the many ravines and boulevards within the municipal area.