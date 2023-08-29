



If you fancy going to the Thursday market in Gran Alacant, from this week the location has moved due to the original location being occupied by the prefabricated classrooms of the provisional institute of Gran Alacant.

From this Thursday, the market leaves its usual location on Avenida de Escandinavia, and will move to the lower area of ​​the neighbourhood in the vicinity of the Aldi supermarket.

The Councillor for Markets, Joaquín Lozano, made the announcement that “this Thursday, August 31, the transfer of the location of the Gran Alacant market will take effect”.

“As is known by all, the installation of the modules of the provisional institute of Gran Alacant has been carried out on the plot of Avenida de Escandinavia where the Thursday market was usually set up”.

“As a result, we have had to make the decision, always agreed with street vendors and consumers, to move this facility to calle Antoñita Sanchís Buades, where it will open every Thursday at normal hours”.

Starting this week, the institute’s prefabricated classrooms will occupy half of the “El Chato” market, and the other half will be occupied by the students’ playground, making the weekly market unfeasible in this area.

To date, the market has coexisted with the works for the installation of the classrooms, but they are already in the final phase and this week a separation fence will be placed next to the canteen, toilets and office, which makes it unfeasible for the market can be held under adequate conditions.

The provisional installation of the prefabricated classrooms for students of the Gran Alacant IES has forced the City Council to move the market to another location. After studying several options, calle Antoñita Sanchis Buades, with the junction of calle Chipre, turned out to be the best and only viable one, as it has greater visibility from the Aldi and Gabe Market shopping area and from Noruega avenue itself.

This location does not imply changes of direction for road traffic (especially the heavy traffic of the works in the area) and allows a good location for customer access and good movement of people as it is an expanding commercial area.