



Mojácar Council has completely restructured three children’s playgrounds located at Marina de la Torre, El Palmeral and Cueva del Lobo.

In this action the Council has completely changed all the play elements, adapting them in size and safety to the smallest children, as well as new elements that allow users to interact with greater freedom and autonomy to enjoy them all.

Likewise, the entire playground surface has been completely replaced with vulcanised rubber based on coarse granules in bright and attractive colours.

The fencing which protects them from the exterior has also been replaced with fencing which is safer and firmer, which offers the enclosure greater protection.

These three children’s playgrounds are in addition to those already updated last year, located in Piedra Villazar and El Descargador.

For next year, the Parks Department has plans for the complete remodelling of the final two, located in Vista de los Ángeles and El Parador, hence completing the restructuring of all the children’s playgrounds located on Mojácar beach.

Mojácar has nine children’s playgrounds in total: one located in the old town, one at the fountain and the rest spread out along the nearly two kilometres of the locality’s seafront promenade.

Ana García, the Council’s Parks Councillor, has expressed her satisfaction with these works, which represent a very important contribution to the development of the very youngest, as for this Department, the playgrounds are not only a moment of fun, but are also important for fostering cognitive, physical and social awareness.

The local Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, along with his Government team, has been visiting the new children’s playgrounds, thereby demonstrating his interest and that of his Government team in the prominent role of childhood in society and the responsibility of their correct education in order to face the challenges they could come across as adults: “investing in childhood is investing in the future”, the Mayor affirmed.