



The Draco Kwan de Taekwondo club of Los Montesinos ended the 2022-23 competition season with three simultaneous championships, with a plethora of gold medal awards.

“The Draco Kwan Los Montesinos Club obtained incredible results in the three championships, to put the final icing on the cake in its second season.

“Total medals achieved were 6 gold; 2 Medals of silver and 3 Bronze Medals,” said a ,spokesperson.

In the IV Benidorm Open the club Men’s Benjamin Combat Category Jose Muñoz Roca won bronze. Male Alevín Category (5th) classified Ander Manjón Martínez.

Men’s Benjamin Poomsae Category (5th) Mario Rojo Andreu; Jose Muñoz Roca.

Category Alevin Male Poomsae, (5th) José Manuel Pérez Carmona; Jose Rojo Andreu. Female Cadet Category Poomsae (5th) Jasmina Garwin Ylinen.

Category Para-TKD (Adapted Taekwondo) Male Poomsae, Ricardo Villalba Scharen. Senior Category 2 Male Poomsae Francisco Manogil Andreu. Master Category 2 Female Poomsae, Mari Carmen Bernabé Tabernero.

“In the second competition, the Jocs Esportius Final of the Valencian Taekwondo Community was a championship for only the best of the season, with a gold in the Men’s Benjamin Combat Category for Jose Munoz Roca.

“The final of the Valencian Community League was the third competition, in which only the best of the season are classified.

“In the Female Cadet Category Poomsae, bronze went to Jasmina Garwin Ylinen. In the Master Category 2 Female Poomsae Mari Carmen Bernabé Tabernero, won silver.

“The Senior Category 2 Male Poomsae saw gold for Francisco Manogil Andreu. The Men’s Para-TKD Poomsae Category gold was won by Ricardo Villalba Scharen,” added the spokesperson.