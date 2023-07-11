



The Torrevieja-based Urmosa company has published plans to build three apartment blocks in front of Bras del Port, near the salt piles adjacent to the N-332, in Santa Pola, a new residential complex with 95 homes.

This development will be on one of the last remaining free plots in the area, and which will also have two areas of tertiary land, as well as a large green area that will be in the middle of the three blocks. There will be 95 homes and 102 parking spaces.

However, the process is still active. Last May, the Santa Pola Governing Board approved the strategic territorial report of the detailed study of the aforementioned block, which includes the construction between Avenida Tamarit, Venida de la Virgen, Misteri D’Elx and calle Elda.

The company has made a specific modification to the General Plan to adapt the volumes, which will be ground floor plus five heights. The plot was subject to an urban agreement from fifteen years ago and that allows an increase in buildable area of ​​2,693.47 square metres, with two more floors than the three that are allowed in that area. The action involves freeing space inside the plot itself to allocate it to leisure areas of the urbanisation and parking. It allows the construction of 393.45 square metres for tertiary use in two buildings, one at each end of the plot.