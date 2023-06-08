



The Department of Citizen Participation has put out to tender the lease of two premises in the Entrenaranjos urbanisation that will be used to serve it’s Community of residents as a Civic Centre.

Councillor Ángel Grau, said that “this is the first step for the residents of this urbanisation to once again have a facility that they should never have lost five years ago. A loss that, due to the negligence of the government at that time, meant that associations and residents no longer had a meeting place where they could hold courses such as Spanish for foreigners.

It is expected that the use of one of the properties will be used as a medical office “steps that we have already been dealing with alongside the Department of Health in order to authorise a satellite office service”, said Luis Quesada, Councillor for Health.

The lease for the two premises of 85 square meters each, has a basic bidding budget for the two-year duration of the contract of 58,080 euros.