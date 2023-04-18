New Nordic-inspired range of partially recycled glasses





Inspired by Nordic street style; with a minimalist approach in design and a focus on individual expression, the new LUXe range from Specsavers Ópticas is applying both Nordic thinking and Nordic styling to their range. Now available in Spain, the range is classic, minimalist and partially made from bio-based acetate and recycled materials.

The beautifully crafted frames blend minimalistic design and classic chic styling. They feature soft textures, rich earthy tones, natural crystal shades and modern silhouettes, providing a clean and timeless look. Even the tiniest details have been considered, from the herringbone textured corewires to the two-tone laminated acetate temple tips. Every aspect of each frame adds to their overall refined aesthetic.

Sustainability was identified as one of the key drivers in buying decisions in a recent report from Specsavers Ópticas, making this range’s eco-credentials even more important. These frames are handcrafted from 52% bio-based acetate, made with materials like tree pulp, and the metal frames are made from 54% recycled metals.

Lisa James from Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar commented, “It’s a pleasure to introduce this Nordic-inspired range to our stores. Over 5 million Scandinavians holiday in Spain ever year and there are around 20,000 permanent residents from Scandinavia living in the Malaga province alone.

A recent Sifo survey showed that 28% of Swedes have at some point considered buying a home abroad and 22% of those would like to buy a home in Spain[1]. And it’s not just the Swedes who love Spain, Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol has the second largest number of Finns outside Finland![2]

Scandinavians have a love affair with Spain and so it only seems right to introduce a range inspired by their style to the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Mallorca, which many of them call home.

You can expect minimalist design with a focus on individual expression, a refined aesthetic and jewellery inspired details. Rich earthy tones and natural crystal shades offer a timeless, stylish look.

And when you take an even closer look at the LUXe range, you’ll find that our new Nordic street-style range of glasses don’t just look good, they’re made of good stuff too. So, you’re not just looking at Nordic style, but Nordic thinking too.”

There are nine Specsavers Ópticas stores in Spain. You can find them in Marbella and Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia on the Costa Blanca and Santa Ponça in Mallorca. Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store.

[1] https://scandasia.com/the-swedes-dream-of-living-abroad-spain-at-the-top/

[2] https://tekdeeps.com/five-interesting-facts-about-fuengirola-spain/