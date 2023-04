The Alfaz Spiritual Friends were honoured to give a Donation of €500 to Jonny for his deserving Charity, “Project 4 All”.

This project runs a Halfway House for Men and a Safe House for Women. They support the homeless with clothes, blankets, a hot meal delivery service, and give friendly advice to those who need a helping hand.

They also run a Food Bank that helps families with staple food items. truly a Hand’s On Organisation for those who truly need that helping hand in these times.