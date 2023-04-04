



Classic Cars, motorbikes and trucks showcased at the XI edition of the Classic Cars Festival in Guardamar, to benefit the IES les Dunes book bank, under the umbrella of the Rotary Club organisation.

Hundreds of people attended the show, featuring a plethora of Classics, including a 1972 Buick Riviera: “The car is an American import,” owner Herman, from Germany, who lives in Alicante, told The Leader.

Miguel Angel Pérez who showcased his Cadillac Eldorado, told The Leader: “The 1962 Cadillac was brought to Spain from the USA to the Mundial fiesta – it was the only one in Spain at the time.”

Amongst classic cars featured were Mercedes Benz; Seat 850 Special (Reg. MU – 116918); VW GTi; Porsche; Ford Thunderbird 1975 (Reg. M AW 9632) measuring 5m.

Jaguar XJ 4.2 (Reg. B-5147-CB); Saab (Reg. 20677) that appeared in the XVIII Rally Costa Blanca Historica 30 Sept-3 Oct 2021; Mini Cooper 1000 (Reg. 71 62 GLY) Salvemos Los Classics. Stingray 454 Corvette (Reg. H8467 BBD).

A VW Beetle 1200, owned by Alicante based Jorge, told The Leader: “The 1971 original from Germany is being showcased in what is my first visit to the Guardamar Classic Cars show.

“It is a wonderful show, with a good variety of cars. Good examples.”

Classic Cars enthusiast Paul Cartmill from Northern Ireland, who owns a property in Guardamar, with his wife Noeleen, told The Leader: “I am interested in Classic Cars and have a collection back home.

“I take cars to Bangers and Cash, the show featured on TV, that sells restored Classic Cars.

“I had a 1981 TI Sunbeam that sold for £20,000! A good price at Mathewsons Auctions, Pickering, North Yorkshire, featured on Bangers and Cash.”

*Photographs: Helen Atkinson (c)